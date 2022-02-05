 Skip to main content

Antibody Tests Show Duel Immune Responses to COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU-- A simple blood test can indicate the difference between someone who has recovered from Covid-19 and someone who continues to produce antibodies after getting vaccinated.

Two tests show different immune responses.

Tests show spike antibodies, that are either in response to the vaccine or the natural virus. 

Another test can also show antibodies to the "nucleocapsid" which encompasses the virus, indicating if a subject has had an infection from the natural virus.

Antibody blood tests show two sides of COVID immunity

Antibody blood tests offer a snapshot of immunity

Labs are able to return antibody test results usually within 24 hours. Antibody tests require a referral from a doctor, as blood is drawn.

Laboratory professionals warn that immunity is complex and that antibodies are only one facet of the immune response.

