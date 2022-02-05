Antibody Tests Show Duel Immune Responses to COVID-19 by Jeremy Lee Jeremy Lee Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Feb 5, 2022 Feb 5, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU-- A simple blood test can indicate the difference between someone who has recovered from Covid-19 and someone who continues to produce antibodies after getting vaccinated. Two tests show different immune responses. Tests show spike antibodies, that are either in response to the vaccine or the natural virus. Another test can also show antibodies to the "nucleocapsid" which encompasses the virus, indicating if a subject has had an infection from the natural virus. Antibody blood tests offer a snapshot of immunity Labs are able to return antibody test results usually within 24 hours. Antibody tests require a referral from a doctor, as blood is drawn.Laboratory professionals warn that immunity is complex and that antibodies are only one facet of the immune response. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jeremy Lee Reporter Jeremy Lee joined KITV after over a decade & a half in broadcast news from coast to coast on the mainland. Jeremy most recently traveled the country documenting protests & civil unrest. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Jeremy Lee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News National Nicaragua ends relations with Taiwan Dec 9, 2021 National Police report 'some fatalities' after more than 20 people were injured when a driver plowed through a Wisconsin Christmas parade Updated Nov 21, 2021 Local A New Year's message from the Navy. Updated Jan 1, 2022 National Biden told Putin that 'things we did not do in 2014, we are prepared to do now' if Russia escalates in Ukraine, top adviser says Dec 7, 2021 Video Some in Oahu concert and entertainment industry say loosened restrictions aren't enough Updated Nov 15, 2021 Local Suspected Chinese hackers hit News Corp with 'persistent cyberattack' 11 hrs ago Recommended for you