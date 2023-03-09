Anti-Bias and Inclusion Policy signed into law in Honolulu

HONOLULU – Bill 25, the Anti-Bias and Inclusion Policy was signed into law by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi Thursday at Honolulu Hale.
Mayor Blangiardi recently stated, “Our diversity is one of the most special things about O‘ahu. The vibrant and varied backgrounds, cultures, and opinions of our residents and employees enrich all our lives,” He added, “It's critical for those of us who work for the City and County of Honolulu lead by example in embracing and celebrating these differences. The training and policies established by Bill 25 are key to ensuring that all people know they are included.”
The purpose of Bill 25 is to promote an environment that embraces diversity and safety for the citizenry and employees of the City and County of Honolulu by establishing a policy of anti-bias and inclusion for all City officers and employees, including those with different perspectives, views, or opinions.
The department of human resources will offer mandatory classes for every single employee every other year for anti-bias training.
“We are here to send a message to our City employees and the community at large: whatever your background, we see you, we value you, and we welcome you. We’re here to protect our employees and make sure they can do their best work each and every day,” said Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam.
The bill, introduced in 2021 is set to be implemented into City training protocols by January 1, 2024.
