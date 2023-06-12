 Skip to main content
Another milestone for American Idol winner Iam Tongi: Graduating from high school!

  • Updated
  • 0
Iam Tongi sings at his graduation

FEDERAL WAY, WASHINGTON (KITV4) - Another milestone moment for American Idol winner Iam Tongi, who graduated from Decatur High School in Federal Way, Washington on Monday.

The Kahuku native also performed 'Don't Let Go' by Spawnbreezie at his graduation, where he walked with his fellow classmates to earn his diploma.

An error occurred