Animal rescue organizations sound alarm after dog found with multiple bullet wounds in Maili

MAILI (KITV4) -- Local animal rescue organizations are sounding the alarm over an uptick in cases of animal cruelty, after a dog was found with two bullet wounds on Tuesday in Maili.
Cassie Moniz with Aloha Animal Outreach said she received a call around 4:30 p.m. about an injured dog laying on the side of Mailiilii Road.
When she got to the dog, it was covered in fleas, ticks, ants, and in pain.
Another Good Samaritan, who turned out to work at an animal hospital in Kapolei, pulled over to help.
Together, they took the dog to the hospital, thinking he had been run over.
"Come to find out, the doctor comes out and tells me you're not gonna believe this, someone shot him," explained Moniz. "I was in disbelief. She said he was actually shot before, but that wound had covered up. So the bullet had actually entered through the left side of this shoulder and went through his body and almost exited out the other side. So it's still in his body."
For now, Moniz said the dog's being monitored, but the next 24 hours are critical.
Aloha Animal Outreach will take him under it's wing, but will eventually need someone to help look after him till he can get back on his feet.
Moniz said she's recently seen more animal cruelty cases than usual.
Aloha Animal Outreach does plan to file a police report, and urges anyone who witnesses any type of animal cruelty to call police.