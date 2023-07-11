Animal advocates offering reward for information leading to arrest after dog found hanging

Animal advocates are offering a 2,000, dollar reward for information leading to an arrest.
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -– Animal advocates are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, after a dead dog was discovered hanging from a bridge in Waianae.
Chantell Moniz made the gruesome discovery on July 5 on Kuwale Road.
She said it had been abandoned, but she had been feeding it every night for the past couple of months, and even named it Noah.
Noah went missing for about two weeks before he was discovered with lashes on his front paws and his ribs exposed.
It's one of the reason Moniz believes this was intentional.
"Somebody had to have wounded him in order to have caught him," she explained. "Why I say that is because he would not come to me, and I was doing this for a couple of months with him."
Moniz and her partner Cassie are working with their neighbors to try and start a neighborhood watch to keep their community safe.
"Whatever was done to him was done intentionally," said Cassie. "The hanging, him hanging, to me whoever did this made a statement. Was trying to make a statement. That's how I look at it anyway."
The Moniz's are accepting donations to help pay for the reward here, but say they'll pay it out of pocket if that's what it comes down to.
Honolulu police have opened an animal cruelty case, but so far no arrests have been made.
The public is also invited to a rally on Sunday, July 16, to take a stand against animal cruelty and bring justice to Noah.
It's happening at Zablan Beach in Nanakuli from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.