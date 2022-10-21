Animal advocate distributing vet kits to houseless dogs

HONOLULU (KITV4) - An O'ahu animal advocate is making sure the island's houseless dogs are taken care of.
Ellie Jones founded animal rescue Started with Charlie, named after her most meaningful foster dog "Charlie", who was discovered in a pile of trash near Schofield.
Since then, Jones has fundraised to put together and distribute kits for houseless dogs.
"Inside there's a flea and tick collar, dewormer, two bags of dog food, there's anti-septic, ear cleaner, hydrogen peroxide, a cliff bar just in case meds are hard to take or if their owner is hungry. Just a little something to at least get them on their feet." explained Jones.
All of the items are veterinarian recommended.
Jones said she's distributed about a handful of the kits so far, which have been well received.
"I was a little nervous about that. It's kind of tough approaching someone and not acting like we know what's best for your dog, because we genuinely don't. You probably do. I'm just here to help," said Jones. "So, the first couple that we've done it's been so awesome. Owners have been really appreciative, really receptive, have had questions and asked specifics. How do I give this, how can I treat that, and so, it's just been a really cool movement."
Jones said while many dogs are loved by their owners, some just don't have the means to provide them with adequate care.
For more information or for ways to contribute to her mission, click here.