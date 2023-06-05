An O'ahu neighborhood board could get a Hawaiian name

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- Movements to rename public spaces with Hawaiian titles across the islands over recent years have sparked heated debates, but few have been successful.
A few years back, Central Middle School restored its previous name of Princess Ruth Ke'elikolani Middle School in honor of the high-ranking ali'i, or chiefess. But more controversial efforts to rename McKinley High School and Captain Cook town on Hawai'i failed.
As interest in perpetuating 'olelo Hawai'i (the Hawaiian language) grows, more companies and government leaders are deciding to incorporate Hawaiian words on physical signs, as well as in marketing and other public messages.
Stations for the Honolulu Rail, for example, include the Hawaiian names of their locations on their entrance signs.
Now, members of the Diamond Head/Kapahulu/St. Louis Heights neighborhood board are considering a proposal to rename itself to the Le'ahi/Kapahulu/Kalaepohaku neighborhood board, reflecting the Hawaiian names of the areas it covers.
"This was a sovereign nation with its own language and there's nothing wrong with incorporating the native tongue into our every day life," board member Arleen Velasco said.
The Hawai'i Tourism Authority's website offers a literal translation of Diamond Head crater's Hawaiian name, Le'ahi, meaning brow of the tuna.
According to the HTA, 19th century British sailors called Le'ahi Diamond Head after they found what they thought were diamonds on its slopes, but they were actually shiny calcite crystals.
For years, the name of the area neighborhood board included the nickname, but the group could take on the location's Hawaiian name, Le'ahi.
"I think it might show willingness in the community to embrace the fact that this was an independent nation and recognize it and hopefully we can all learn from that and move together," Velasco added.
The 15-member board also covers Kapahulu, which translates to the worn-out soil.
The third area under the board's purview, St. Louis Heights, was originally named Kalaepohaku, or the rocky hillside.
Some seemed indifferent to the board's proposed title switch, while others supported it.
"We should always hold on to our roots and hold on to the traditions of our cultures," Le'ahi resident Elyxandra Rettew said.
Orginially from San Diego, Rettew admitted she did not know the Hawaiian name of the area she lives in until KITV-4 interviewed her.
"It's enlightening and I hope to learn more about the Hawaiian culture the longer I live here," Rettew said.
The board is set to discuss the name change during its next meeting on Thursday.