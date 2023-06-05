 Skip to main content
An O'ahu neighborhood board could get a Hawaiian name

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- Movements to rename public spaces with Hawaiian titles across the islands over recent years have sparked heated debates, but few have been successful.

A few years back, Central Middle School restored its previous name of Princess Ruth Ke'elikolani Middle School in honor of the high-ranking ali'i, or chiefess. But more controversial efforts to rename McKinley High School and Captain Cook town on Hawai'i failed. 

