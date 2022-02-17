An eatery near HNL known for its sandwiches is closed after a fire

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Fire Department says the cause of a fire at a restaurant near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport was accidental.
The fire broke out at 8:09 p.m. on Wednesday at Jolene's on Ualena Street. Jolene's is located next to Regal Bakery, and it's known for its buttah lobster roll, sandwiches and brisket.
"Right now we're closed until further notice. We're going to take some time to rebuild. Electrical is down so we just need to repair that but most of the fire happened outside here so we're glad nothing else was touched," said Jolene's general manager Jolene Lau.
Her brother was making brisket on Wednesday night when the flames got out of control.
"He was trying to call 911 and his phone was so hot that it would just shut off because I guess the phone was overheating and it wouldn't let him make the call. So thankfully Royal Hawaiian Movers, I think their workers were still there, so they were able to call," Lau said.
When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming out of the building.
"It's really scary, scary like trying to call your brother and no one's answering and you just think the worst," Lau said.
Her brother made it out safely, and firefighters put out the fire in about 30 minutes.
The fire investigator says the fire started in the smoke room. Lau's brother saw flames from grease in the smoker and tried to control it using a nearby hose. There was a large flash fire and the flames quickly spread.
"Thankfully he's safe. A life can't be replaced but this is all replaceable," Lau said.
Damage to the building and contents is estimated at $90,000. The fire also caused minor damage to the bakery.
"I don't really care about the damage. I was more worried that he was alone and scared by himself. so i'm just really glad that he's safe," Lau said.
There are two other Jolene's locations -- one in Chinatown and the other in Ewa Beach.
