Amu OluKai Foundation collecting donations for victims of wildfires

Multimedia Journalist
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Along with many other foundations, The Ama OluKai Foundation is collecting donations to help those who have been affected by the wildfires on Maui.
Ama OluKai is a Hawaiʻi based, tax-exempt 501(c)3 foundation that was created with the mission of preserving and restoring Hawaiian land, and has been serving Hawaiian communities for over 10 years.
Funds donated to the Ama OluKai foundation will all go directly and immediately to helping Maui recover from the devastating loss that resulted from the wildfires.
The foundation says the effort to rebuild Maui will take some time but they are committed to providing support.
Individuals can make donations at the Ama OluKai website, linked HERE.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.