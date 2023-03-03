Amid buzz over Oprah's latest Maui land buy, some lawmakers approve of the purchase

Some on social media consider the buy excessive, because the millionaire already owned more than 100 acres in upcountry and Hana before buying 870 more acres in Kula. Winfrey bought the agriculturally-zoned land from 'Ulupalakua Ranch for $6.6 million.
KITV-4's Instagram post of the news garnered hundreds of comments, most of which disapproved of the purchase. One commenter argued, "why is this allowed."
"Ag land is treasured here as you can imagine, it's open space, it's beautiful," said Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura, who holds the upcountry residency seat.
Sugimura, who said she lives about 30 minutes away from Winfrey, is welcoming the media mogul to become more involved in problems upcountry residents face -- such as the effort to mitigate the area's rampant deer population.
"I'm gonna guess that she has an axis deer problem, hog problem in her yard right now," Sugimura said.
"We're struggling, we're putting tax dollars together to try to do fencing and culling. We want to protect our food for food security as well as protect the watershed so those are the big issues and she's stepping right into them."
Sugimura added she appreciates how Winfrey hires local residents for work on her property and other roles.
Maui Sen. Lynn DeCoite pointed out Winfrey, who has been a part-time Maui resident for about 15 years, has made contributions to the community.
In 2021, Winfrey donated $100,000 to the Women's Fund of Hawai'i.
DeCoite also noted much of the land Winfrey buys on the island remains undeveloped.
"She's always been a great steward of our land, to preserve it," DeCoite praised.
"I wish we had more people like her that consider when they purchase lands, that they consider some of the reactions of the community form the past of how we've just been inundated with a whole lot of development and tourism."
'Ulupalakua ranch declined comment on the transaction and we have been trying to get into contact with Winfrey and her organization.