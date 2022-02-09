 Skip to main content

Amazon buys land in Kapolei for first Hawaii distribution warehouse

  • Updated
  • 0
Amazon generic

Amazon's planning to open its first distribution warehouse here on 49 acres in Kapolei.

KAPOLEI (KITV4) -- Amazon's planning to open its first distribution warehouse here on 49 acres in Kapolei.

And for Dave and Judy Anderson, that'll be a game changer.

"Not everything is readily available on the island," Judy Anderson said. "Not every brand, not every size. So those are the things we go to Amazon for."

According to public records, the online retail giant recently purchased the land in West Oahu for $76 million. That's on top of spending $125 million for 14 acres in Kalihi Kai -- where it plans to build a $120 million delivery station.

But for some small businesses, Amazon's presence in the islands could be detrimental.

"There's gonna be a lot more job opportunity for people, but then we're gonna see the small businesses go away," said Carl Nethercutt, manager at The Bike Shop. "And that's the key thing that I think a lot of people forget: yes, you can get it cheaper elsewhere, but you're helping that CEO get another boat rather than trying to help the local person put their kid through college." >

The Bike Shop manager added with Amazon potentially taking away more market share, local businesses will have to adapt in order to survive.

"Luckily we have a service department where robots can't do what we do. That day is fast approaching," he said.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

