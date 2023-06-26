Aloha State receiving $149M for broadband access as part of Biden pledge

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.Reinforcing long-period south-southeast swell (170 degrees) will
peak tonight before slowly dropping below advisory levels late
Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU, Oahu (KITV4) -- As part of a significant technology boost, President Biden is pledging that all households in America will have high-speed internet access by the year 2030. Hawaii is slated to get $149 million - on top of the $150 million the White House already provided for infrastructure.
Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke told KITV4 Monday, "This is really great news because it will help those communities that are underserved that don't have broadband, the last several years during the pandemic, broadband became an essential service, whether it's healthcare, telework and even for educational equity."
Karen Tan - President and CEO of Child and Family Service on Oahu told KITV4, "We want to make sure every family, every keiki has access to technology as they need it for their learning."
It can largely help create a more level playing field across the state for school-age kids.
Monday's news was unexpected for some. The President/CEO of Child and Family Service added, "We just heard about this today from the Lieutenant Governor, so I'm not sure how long it's been in the making, but it's great to hear the Federal Government is really supporting the expansion across Hawaii."
Hawaiian Telcom was recently awarded a $37 million federal grant. The utility reportedly plans to use it to lay undersea and land-based fiber to make the islands’ networks more reliable and also reach areas without service.