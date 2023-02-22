...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Aloha State considering expanding meat processing capacity
As Maui County contends with its largest deer population in recent history, the state and others continue working on solutions.
Senate Bill 1486 SD1 -- if signed into law -- would develop and implement a plan to expand the meat processing capacity in the state. If approved,
meat from axis deer and other wild game could be processed for distribution by non profits and much more.
Maui County Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura told KITV4, "It's just going to open the door to really mitigate the overpopulation of deer, we need to bring the numbers down and it's a food source." Sugimura added, "It could be an economic driver, everybody says you can do dog food now, by passing a law like this, it'll allow us to have different kinds of industries, that'll be created by this - meat processing it's going to feed people, and it's going to help with other problems, which could be the homeless, and those people that are in need."
Non meat eaters in Hawaii gave their opinions Wednesday on the bill.
Nicole Pfeiffer today KITV4, "I'm mostly vegan, but I'm pro hunting so I think the overcrowding of deer - they're not native to Hawaii, they don't have a natural predator, I think it's an issue, so if that's giving food to people that need food, then I'm for it, I'm against factory industrial farming.
A vote on the bill takes place in two weeks, then it would still have to go through the House, The ball could get rolling as soon as May or June of this year, if the governor signs it.
