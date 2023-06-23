Aloha Friday Weather - Locally Breezy to Windy Trade Winds Persist

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas building to 8 to 12 feet
this weekend.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) Trade winds will remain at breezy to locally windy levels through early next week, peaking over the weekend. The trades may ease slightly around the middle of next week.
Little change in the overall weather pattern is expected during the next 7 days, with bands of clouds and showers moving through the islands at times, although we should see a bit drier weather this weekend.
Showers will favor windward and mauka areas, particularly at night and during the early morning hours, with a few showers occasionally reaching leeward communities due to the strength of the trades.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Monday for all Hawaiian waters
Surf along south facing shores will begin to rise tonight through Saturday as a large long-period south-southeast swell begins to fill in. This will be a long-lived event lasting well into next week for southern exposures, with a peak possibly reaching the advisory level Saturday night through Sunday night.
Surf along east facing shores will remain rough each day due to the strong trade winds. Surf along north and west facing shores will remain near the summertime average through Saturday, then slightly rise Sunday into next week as a small northwest swell arrives.