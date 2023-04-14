Aloha Friday Weather - Breezy Trades Start to Weaken, Enhanced Showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will weaken slightly into the weekend. An upper trough over the region will help enhance shower coverage and rainfall intensity at times through tonight.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible over portions of the Big Island today. A trend toward more stable and drier conditions is then expected this weekend, with lingering trade wind flow focusing showers across mainly windward and mauka areas.
A slowly diminishing moderate size northeast swell that popped in yesterday will maintain chest to near-head high surf along many north and northeast-facing shorelines through the day. A small northwest swell is scheduled to arrive later today as it has not shown up at the far northwest offshore buoys before sunrise. This swell is forecast to fill in through tonight and peak on Saturday. This swell will hold waist to near-head-high surf along many north-facing shores, near knee to waist-high surf along west-facing shores Saturday.
East-facing shores will experience continued choppy conditions through today in response to several days of an upstream fresh trade fetch. Surf along east-facing shores will slowly subside going into this weekend as trades fall off a notch. Small, background south swell energy will maintain knee to chest-high surf along many southern shores. A very small south-southwest bump in swell arriving this morning will result in a small boost in weekend surf.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel.