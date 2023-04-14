 Skip to main content
Aloha Friday Weather - Breezy Trades Start to Weaken, Enhanced Showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will weaken slightly into the weekend. An upper trough over the region will help enhance shower coverage and rainfall intensity at times through tonight.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible over portions of the Big Island today. A trend toward more stable and drier conditions is then expected this weekend, with lingering trade wind flow focusing showers across mainly windward and mauka areas.

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

