Aloha Animal Sanctuary asks public to support giving campaign

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.The combination of a north-northeast swell and a slowly
subsiding trade wind swell will maintain elevated surf along the
east facing shores through the day Friday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Aloha Animal Sanctuary asks public to donate to giving campaign.
Hawai'i's first and only rescue center and sanctuary for farm animals is asking for your help to keep running. The Kahalu'u shelter is home to about 30 aminals like goats, chickens, ducks, and several 600-pound pigs. Many of the animals have special needs including a sheep with a prosthetic leg, or a duck in a wheelchair.
The founders say running the sanctuary takes a lot of work, and about 90 volunteers, seven days a week. They say COVID has hurt their ability to raise funds.
They're asking the public to donate to their end-of-year giving campaign by adopting an animal. The money will go towards feeding and caring for the animals, and maintenance and upkeep of the property.