...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 AM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Aloha Aina members say many water issues impact Hawaii - not just Red Hill

  • Updated
  • 0
water

MANOA, HAWAII (KITV4) – At an inaugural summit at UH Manoa on the importance of water sustainability in Hawaii, Board of Water Supply officials, UH researchers and Aloha Aina members and others said there are many key water issues facing Hawaii — not just at Red Hill but at fish ponds and taro patches as well.

"In our culture, wai wai, or water water, means you're rich and if you look at our land right now, the lack of water means we are very very poor. Why is because of human consumption," said Guy Hanohanonaehu, care taker at Hawaii Fish Pond.

