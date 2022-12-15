Aloha Aina members say many water issues face Hawaii - not just Red Hill

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
MANOA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Today an inaugural summit discussing the importance of water sustainability in Hawaii took place at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
Board of Water Supply officials, UH researchers and Aloha Aina members and others said there are many key water issues facing Hawaii — not just at red hill but at fish ponds and taro patches as well.
"In our culture, wai wai or water water means you're rich and if you look at our land right now, the lack of water means we are very very poor. Why is because of human consumption," said Guy Hanohanonaehu, care taker at Hawaii Fish Pond.
Panelists say the Pio summit was created to bring leaders from all islands to talk about what is threatening the water in their neighborhoods.
They said the list includes bad farming practices, luxury developments, golf courses, tourism and so on.
"On Molokai, water has always been an issue because we've lived on one of the Hawaii islands where water has been scarce forever. We don’t remember our rivers ever running and I live next to the last running stream on Molokai," said Hanohanonaehu.
Panelists believe holding the meeting here at UH Manoa can spread the word faster throughout the community as well as introduce their research to current students.
"Our hui is very dedicated to ensuring that our keiki have safe access to our stream specifically for recreation for aquatic resources. for food. Our organization has been working very hard in Manoa Valley, creating a space for our community to come and be a part of the restoration efforts," said Tiare Lawrence, Aloha Aina member.
UH officials said around 200 people attended today's event. This was the inaugural Piʻo Summit, which will be held annually now. Leaders say there has to be more public conferences to get more community member involved in restoring clean, safe water.