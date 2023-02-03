Alleged Car Thief Shot After Pursuit in Hilo

HILO-- A 32 year old man is recovering after an incident in which police say the man drew a handgun on officers.
- Best of Hawaii:
- Best of Hawaii
- Ask An Official
- Submit a Question
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY... * WHAT...East winds 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions. &&
HILO-- A 32 year old man is recovering after an incident in which police say the man drew a handgun on officers.
Police say around 11:30am Friday, officers responded to Kukuau Street after the report of an active vehicle theft outside a home. The victim said the suspect fled on foot. When officers located the man, according to chief of police Ben Moskowitz, the suspect escalated the pursuit.
"Rather than stop, the male subject began to run away. The officers started to chase him. And this all takes place over maybe an area of 50 yards," Chief Moskowitz said, "The suspect began to reach into his waistband. He pulled out what appears to be a dark colored metal semi-automatic handgun."
Moskowitz says the suspect pointed the handgun in the direction of officers.
Witnesses said they did not recognize the suspect as local to the neighborhood. An officer fired two shots, according to police, disarming the suspect. The man was struck in the shoulder. All this took place on a residential street, police say, with neighbors close by.
"There's a yard and there's little kids out playing in the yard and grandma is there kind of keeping an eye on the kids. So very unfortunate set of circumstances that transpired. But he's in custody and none of the officers or people in the community were injured," Moskowitz told KITV4.
Chief Moskowitz says officers had to make a quick decision. And per standard procedure, an officer takes time off during an investigation to recalibrate from the high pressure situation.
"It's a scary moment for officers who are trying to detain a suspect. To all of a sudden be faced with the possibility that the suspect they're trying to detain could kill or injure them, somebody else; one of their beat partners or somebody else in the community," Moskowitz said.
Officers performed first aid until paramedics arrived and initially transferred the 32-year old suspect to the hospital. Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing with the ongoing investigation.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.