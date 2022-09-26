 Skip to main content
All eyes on Tua Tagovailoa after injury scare

  • Updated
  • 0

The NFL players union is investigating an incident that injured Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins QB maintains the injury was his back, not his head.
Tua clears concussion protocol, as fans hold their breath

Fans are waiting to with baited breath on the news of Tua Tagovailoa's health as the 3-0 Dolphins await their next game Thursday.
 

MIAMI-- NFL Football fans watching the Miami Dolphins on Sunday had a scare when former Saint Louis star, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had to leave the game.

