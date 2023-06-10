 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Air quality over the US and Canada is slowly getting better. But the threat of more wildfires sending smoke across the border looms

  • 0

(CNN) Major US cities trapped under a thick, orange blanket of smog this week will soon get a reprieve, as the Canadian wildfires spewing noxious fumes across the border are easing up.

Fire activity in the province of Quebec has improved, and the area covered by smoke is now just 7% of what it was last week. Slightly cooler temperatures and higher humidity in Canada mean less smoke billowing across the border.

The US Capitol in Washington, DC, was shrouded in smoke Thursday.

The US Capitol in Washington, DC, was shrouded in smoke Thursday.
Face Mask

A man wears a protective face mask while walking through Times Square in New York on Thursday, June 8.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred