Air ambulance company on the verge of closing its Hawai'i bases, leaving the islands with one provider

Despite trying to keep operations afloat, air ambulance company Lifesave Kupono announced Wednesday it halted operations, and plans to officially close Friday.
The company owns and operates three fixed-wing aircrafts here in the islands, one each at Honolulu, Hilo, and Kahului airports, to transport patients from neighbor islands to O'ahu.
Parent company Air Methods reported it "conducted extensive financial analysis and explored every option at our disposal for nearly a year but ultimately, determined that keeping these bases open is simply unsustainable."
The Colorado-based corporation blamed the planned closure on "tremendous pressures from the No Surprises Act (NSA), unprecedent inflation and significant under reimbursement from Medicare, which the government hasn’t updated in nearly 20 years."
Hilton Raethel, one of the state's leading health experts, said he and other medical professionals as well as state leaders are set to meet with the company Thursday.
"We are hopeful that we can reach a resolution to ensure that we do have sufficient capacity to move patients as necessary when they do need air ambulance services," Raethel added.
If an agreement can't be reached and the company closes up shop, Raethel predicts its only competitor, Hawai'i Life Flight, will begin operating more flights.
As for Lifesave's employees -- Raethel points out they'd be in high demand, especially because of the ongoing worker shortage.
"It is possible, it not likely, that Hawai'i Life Flight would pick up some of those personnel," Raethel said.
However, Raethel added the state would prefer to have two providers in the islands, "just so you've got essentially, some redundancy, some back up, just in case something would happen to one company."
According to Raethel, Hawai'i Life Flight operates eight aircraft in Hawai'i, seven fixed-wing, and one helicopter.