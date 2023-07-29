Aiea residents say speeding along Moanalua Road is out of control

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING HIGH TIDE THIS WEEK...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours around the daily peak tides through
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and be aware of overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
AIEA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Many residents are asking for changes on Moanalua Road in Aiea. Those living at Harbor Pointe Condominiums along the road said they have seen many parked cars get totaled because drivers are just flying by.
They are demanding action before a pedestrian gets hurt.
“I’ve had four cars in total, get totaled because of parking on this road. The design of it just invites speed. The road gets narrower and nobody really notices it until something happens,” said Zeke Jasso, resident manager at Harbor Pointe.
The board of directors at the building are working with Hawaii state lawmakers to add traffic calming measures and even more police presence.
The president of the board, Barbara Ross said residents have moved from the building because of Moanalua Road.
“There is only one way in and one way out so nobody can avoid it. We have to add changes like speed bumps or ridges on the road to alert these driers, said Ross.
State Representative of District, 33 Sam Kong told KITV4 this has been an issue since even before the pandemic. He said he expects to see changes in the next few months.
“There are a lot of ideas but the amount of speeding makes everything difficult. We want to see speed bumps and even striping done to guide cars away from the parked cars but we can see how that’s dangerous too,” said Rep. Kong.