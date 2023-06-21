Aiea family displaced from house fire receives help from community

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
AIEA (KITV4) -- Community members on Oahu are stepping up to assist after a family of eight had their home destroyed in a fire Tuesday. It was located on Hekaha St In Aiea across from Waimalu Shopping Center.
Prince Anselmo told KITV4, the house belonged to his grandmother who rented it. Many other family members lived their as well.
Those inside the home when the fire broke out all got out safely.
As fire investigators continue working to figure out what started the blaze, community members have assisted with dropping off supplies to displaced individuals now living at other properties, close to the residence that burned.
At least one person who was living in the home that burned told KITV4 a propane issue at the house is believed to be the cause.
Regarding community members dropping off supplies Wednesday, former resident of the home, Lucia Cajalne said, "A hundred thousand times thank you, for the nice people who help us, like this, I cannot explain my joy to thank them."
The family of eight displaced, had multiple pets, including four cats - two died in the fire Tuesday, one returned, but the fourth, a white one is still missing.