Aiea condo fire leaves one dead, neighbors flee massive flames and smoke

AIEA (KITV4) -- A 77-year-old man died in a high rise condo fire. The flames, shooting out from the 29th floor, were seen from the freeway below and miles away. Two dogs also perished in the blaze.
Viewers sent in dramatic video shot from the highway showing an end unit on the 29th floor up in flames. The heat from the flames melted guardrails on lanais and burst out windows in neighboring units.
The call came in to HFD at 11:26 AM and within 5 minutes, there were 10 units responding on scene with 38 personnel. Residents, who were not away at work, moved quickly to evacuate.
Song Mun in the unit above the fire told KITV4 that he grabbed his wallet and cell phone and moved quickly out the door. He says the heat not only melted the guard rail of the lanai outside, it also blew out the windows in the unit.
"I smell something but I don't know where it was coming from. And then all of sudden I see the black smoke shooting out through the lanai, right below me," Moon said.
"So I close the lanai door. My room was already getting a lot of smoke getting in. After that I opened the other door, I saw the smoke coming from there. I close my door and ran downstairs," Moon told KITV4.
Mr. Mun showed how the smoke blackened most of his unit. The smell still strong into the evening. Mr. Mun returned to several exposed windows up there on the 30th floor.
Fire crews found the 1 man unresponsive in the unit on the 29th floor below, who passed away. Mun said he did not know his neighbor below but offered his condolences.