 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

After 7 Month Deployment USS Nimitz Returns Home

  • 0
Vultures Nest Nimitz RB

PEARL HARBOR HI (KITV4) -- For the first time in 2023, the USS Nimitz is back home.  The Naval aircraft carrier has been patrolling the Pacific Rim for the better part of the last seven months and for some of the crew deployment ended this week at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickham.

The Nimitz is a 1092-foot nuclear powered carrier that first launched in May of 1972.  It is oldest serving carrier in the US fleet, and the oldest active carrier in the world. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred