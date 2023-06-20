After 7 Month Deployment USS Nimitz Returns Home

PEARL HARBOR HI (KITV4) -- For the first time in 2023, the USS Nimitz is back home. The Naval aircraft carrier has been patrolling the Pacific Rim for the better part of the last seven months and for some of the crew deployment ended this week at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickham.
The Nimitz is a 1092-foot nuclear powered carrier that first launched in May of 1972. It is oldest serving carrier in the US fleet, and the oldest active carrier in the world.
This most recent deployment began the day after Thanksgiving, and a media visit was planned to cover what was going to be the last two days of this mission before coming home. But plans changed.
“[Sunday Night] We actually got a phone call about [the media visit],” said Lt Ben Bushong, from the Public Affairs Office on the Nimitz. “The ship's executive officer, he called down the media and he asked us, hey, how would the schedule change with the media flying out if we pulled in a day early? And we all kind of looked at each other and we were like, oh, does that mean something?”
What it meant is that day - which many sailors circled on the calendar as the day they'd get to return home to friends and family - would actually come a day earlier. Probably not going to be many complaints about that?
“Getting to spend an extra day in Hawaii sounded very rough” quipped Bushong.
It was welcome news for many whove felt like theyve been at sea for a long time. Surely it was a rewarding experience but for those from Hawaii, they're happy to be home.
“This is actually I've almost been in for like 10 years and this is my first deployment,” said Seaman Philip Ray Fernandez, a product of Maui High School. “So it was an experience for me. I just love stopping at each port, seeing different cultures, things they have to offer in each port. It was awesome.”
Seeing new places sounds like a basic element of the job, but that wasn’t an option for those on the previous Nimitz deployment.
“Being able to hit ports this time around, last time we weren't able to because of Covid,” recalled Airman Bronsen Perreira, a native of Waianae. “So it was nice this time to go and actually see other countries.”
Exploring foreign cultures is great, but even the woman in command knows there's no place like home.
“Sailors joined the navy to see the world and certainly these sailors did, but more than one of them has said, we're really glad to get back to the United States,” said Admiral Jennifer S. Couture. “And when they get off the ship today and tomorrow they may be enjoying some American (culture)”.
While seeing the Honolulu Skyline is a familiar sight for some on board, it is brand new to others.
“Oh, I'm looking forward to exploring the island,” said Giovanna DeVito, a 2020 graduate of Annapolis from the Boston Area. “Seeing the culture and the food and everyone talks about how beautiful it is… I'm excited to see, kind of hikes, see nature, see the beach.”