After 5 years closed-the Waipahu district pool will be opening soon

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- A pool that was once filled with Waipahu community members is now empty and green.
Residents have been waiting for 5 years for the pool at the Waipahu district park to re-open.
They say they miss having somewhere to gather with friends and family and a place to cool off during these hot summer days.
Cora Angel reminisced on taking her kids to the pool and hopes the next generation of kids can soon enjoy it.
"It's very frustrating and like I said It's a form of enjoyment and give the kids something to do and stay out of trouble" share Angel.
Many are wondering why did the pool close in the first place?
While contractors were renovating the pool pump room in 2017 they found issues with electrical bonding at the pool deck. The total cost of renovating the pump room was $987,400. Fixing the electric bonding will cost a total of $148,000.
Finding the right contractor to fix the issue and having enough funding postponed construction.
Spokesman for the city's parks and recreation department, Nate Serota, says it is a top priority to get the pool back up and running.
"We don't have parks for them to be eye candy or for them to be closed for renovation. We want them open we want them serving the public. We want to see kids there we want to see kupuna in there" shares Serota.
Construction is underway and repairs are being made to ensure the pool is safe for public use. Maintenance issues, including the discoloration of the pool, will be addressed so health and cleanliness standards are met.
Serota says renovations are nearing completion and the pool should be opening in the next couple of months.
"We want to see people enjoying these facilities. So we really want to get it activated as soon as possible."
