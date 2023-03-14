 Skip to main content
Affordable housing, tourism...and surfing highlighted in Kawakami's Kauai County address

  • Updated
Kaua'i state of the county

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An avid surfer, Mayor Derek Kawakami jokingly said his time in office has been "one heck of a ride" during his state of the county address for Kauai on Tuesday. 

Kawakami often referenced surfing throughout his speech, in which he compared the county's budget for the 2024 fiscal year to a surfboard. 

Surfing was the main theme of Mayor Derek Kawakami's state of the county address for Kauai. An avid surfer himself, Kawakami compared navigating the challenges of managing the county after COVID to riding a wave.

