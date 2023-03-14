Affordable housing, tourism...and surfing highlighted in Kawakami's Kauai County address

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An avid surfer, Mayor Derek Kawakami jokingly said his time in office has been "one heck of a ride" during his state of the county address for Kauai on Tuesday.
Kawakami often referenced surfing throughout his speech, in which he compared the county's budget for the 2024 fiscal year to a surfboard.
"No one board is fit for every wave. It's uniquely crafted for specific conditions, but also designed to adapt and be flexible," Kawakami said. "Similarly, this year's budget is shaped for our current and unique environment as we navigate the shifting tides of a post-COVID economy."
The goals of the $312 million operating budget, Kawakami added, include paying debt, putting the bulk of the tax burden on non-residents, and infrastructure upgrades.
Kawakami also proposed a 10% cut for residential and homestead property tax rates.
"We did not foresee that our county would be in such a stable position as we emerged from the global crisis that was COVID-19," Kawakami commented.
During the speech, Kawakami noted a plan to break ground on a record 400 affordable homes is on schedule.
"This will have an economic value of $216 million of job creation and money going into our local economy, but more important than generating money and jobs is the fact that we are building roofs over the heads of 400 local families," Kawakami added.
In terms of managing tourism, the county is celebrating the lowest rate of illegal vacation rental operations in over a decade. There is also a pilot program in the works to charge visitors for parking at some beaches, an idea which is also being explored on Maui.
"If there's one thing that frustrates a surfer, it's a crowded line-up. And let's face it, at times Kaua'i feels crowded," Kawakami admitted. "While the county does not control population or visitor arrivals, we can help to manage the way people move, how they build, and where they stay."
The most critical issue Kauai currently faces, Kawakami acknowledged, is finding a new landfill site -- since the island's only one is almost full.
"We are not going to be able to recycle our way out of this mess, so we're going to have to act quick," said Kauai County Council Chair Mel Rapozo, adding the landfill is expected to reach capacity in four years.
County officials are trying to keep the facility open, which Rapozo noted will buy another seven or eight years, but he said it takes 10 or more to site a new landfill.
Kawakami said the county is looking into more sustainable refuse dumping options.