Affordable housing dilemma in Hawaii remains hot topic following Maui wildfires

HONOLULU (ISLAND NEWS) The statewide housing crisis in Hawaii was addressed Tuesday night in Honolulu at Central Union Church. The event featured some of the state's most experienced figures on the matter. It was sponsored by the Asian Real Estate Association of Hawaii.
Affordable Housing Developer Peter Savio said, "Building more homes is the worst thing we can do."
The Hawaii Real Estate Developer added, "We have built four hundred thousand homes during my lifetime, but none of them were affordable, as a developer, I've given away $300 million dollars in profit, below market pricing, and I have no government support, no government financing, no government credits."
"Singapore is 95 percent owner occupied, there's no reason Hawaii can't be 95 or even 100 percent", added Savio.
Government Affairs Director with the Realtors Assoc. of Maui, Jason Economou said, "We have been in this housing crisis for a long time, it didn't just suddenly happen because of the fires, but the fires have made it so much worse, and quite frankly we needed zoning reform, in Maui county and really throughout the islands for years, our own plans that our county governments pay for, call for zoning reform, and we don't do it, we know that there are certain solutions, to this crisis that might not solve the problem all at once that could definitely help, some of that is increasing density, allowing more ADUs, Ohana units, allowing more ways of living."
"We need to stop zoning for parking spaces and we need to stop bickering over deed restrictions and we need to do more to increase the inventory of actual affordable housing", added Economou.