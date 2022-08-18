 Skip to main content
AES Hawaii, the state's last coal-powered plant, in last weeks of operation

KAPOLEI, HAWAII (KITV4) - A retirement celebration was held at AES Hawaii – the state’s last coal fired power plant. The plant first opened in 1992 and will cease operations September 1,2022 on its 30th anniversary.

Officials said this is a monumental step towards the state's energy goal to have 100% renewable energy use by 2045.

