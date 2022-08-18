AES Hawaii in last weeks of operation

KAPOLEI, HAWAII (KITV4) - A retirement celebration was held at AES Hawaii – the state’s last coal fired power plant. The plant first opened in 1992 and will cease operations September 1,2022 on its 30th anniversary.
Officials said this is a monumental step towards the state's energy goal to have 100% renewable energy use by 2045.
"Coal is a carbon intensive fuel and if you believe in climate change and it being caused by man then you would go after carbon intensive products, coal being one of them. I believe it’s a freight train you can’t stop," said Patrick Murphy, AES employee.
AES Hawaii will generate electricity until August 31st and start clean up and dismantling the power plant September 6th.
"There’s a set amount of coal on the planet and we're eventually going to run out. We’re apart of leading our community to a sustainable future," said Max Guarniere, maintenance team leader at AES Hawaii.
However, Senator Glenn Wakai disagrees. He said this decision might be good for the future but closing the plant is two years too soon. He believes electricity rates will skyrocket and black-outs are possible.
"This coal plant provided 20% of firm, renewable power. We can talk all about solar and batteries but that’s intermittent. There’s obviously 12 hours of the day we're not getting energy,” said Senator Wakai, chair of Senate energy committee.
He said he and other lawmakers tried to push back closing AES Hawaii but there was too much pushback from environmentalists. AES officials said the company is working on several renewable energy projects across Oahu while they prepare to close their doors on coal.