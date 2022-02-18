Advocates say System Failed Houseless Woman Killed in Kapolei

KAPOLEI-- Advocates for the unhoused say the system failed Linda Johnson, killed Tuesday evening outside of the Kapolei police station.
Johnson was allegedly beaten near the station's entrance by a man just released from the cell block.
Johnson also was arrested early last Monday morning for sleeping in Kuhio Beach park. Houseless advocates ask why she was then sent 40 minutes away by car to the Kapolei station.
Johnson was released 20 miles away from her starting location and was tragically killed 36 hours after her release in front of the police station.
Lindsay Pacheco of advocacy group Ka po'e o Kaka'Ako is formerly houseless. She says HPD can do more in cases of arrest involving the homeless.
"It's an immediate displacement the moment they arrest them.
Help them out. Why is it so difficult to help them out? Give them a few pieces of advice. Let them use a telephone, have a social worker right then and there to help them get to where they need to go," Pacheco implored.
HPD would not comment on protocols and pointed KITV4 to recent changes made last October:
"Arrestees who are unable to post bail will be transported to the Kapolei Police Station. These changes are due to the temporary closure of the Alapai cellblock for construction work. The work is scheduled to finish in June 2022," HPD's statement read.
Pacheco says there are solutions for arrestees, "as long as you still have your inmate identification band or release paperwork, 9 out of 10 times they will let you on the bus for one trip. Why wasn't she told that was her option?
Pacheco added, "HPD does not inform people of their options for people to get to where they need to get to. It's release and go. A harsh reality I hate to say it."