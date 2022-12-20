 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds to 25 kt, diminishing rapidly overnight. Seas
12 to 20 feet overnight, gradually diminishing Wednesday.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha
Channel and Big Island Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Advocates help houseless communities endure severe weather across Oahu

  • Updated
  • 0
Houseless residents battle rough weather

Glory Dixon says she used large rocks to weigh down her tent. She collapsed the tent for the day due to heavy winds.

The rough weather over the past few days brought unique challenges for houseless communites.

WAIANAE (KITV4) -- Large rocks. And whatever items are available.

That's what those living off of Farrington Highway have been using to try to secure tents and belongings from the heavy winds.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred