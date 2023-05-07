Advocates call for solution to feral cat feeding ban

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds up to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Advocates want to know what happened to several feral community cats in a Hilo park by Wailoa River.
HILO-- A former military serviceman, Shane, says feeding and communing with the cats at the river in Hilo has been therapeutic, but also productive.
"I get to pet them, find a place for them. You know- I got two pregnant females out of here. They're with families right now," Shane told KITV4, "You see, they're starving, and we care. So we bring food, and give them food. So we start a relationship with them."
But the relationship between those who have fed cats, and the feral felines they refer to as "community cats" has been in jeopardy of late.
According to DLNR, feeding feral cats is prohibited as it may endanger the nene. It has those at the Wailoa State Recreation Area assuming the worst of the fact that several cats are now missing.
"So he's a survivor of four of 18 cats that were here. All the others are gone," Shane explains.
Social media debates turned vitriolic in the wake of April's controversy: Nene feeding on cat food on the other side of the island in Waikoloa.
In Hilo, advocates say food is placed behind the fence away from Nene and that spay-neuter efforts are the goal.
"Part of the reason that we feed the cats is to get them used to human contact so that we can trap them more easily or rehome them. I've gotten at least 20 cats out of the park in the past year," Grace explained.
She explained some of the remaining cats were fixed and bear a mark on their ears indicating as much.
Shane also has a adopted a cat on his own, "Socialize these cats and get them out of here," Shane described the mission.
Time has been of the essence and most alarming has been a sudden decline in the cat population in the Hilo park according to Shane. "Two Saturdays ago 16 or 18 cats that showed up. I didn't come Sunday, Monday I come- there are five cats."
When asked if the DLNR has collected cats, a spokesperson for the agency responded, "No, none have been collected."
The DLNR notes it is authorized to collect cats, but only at the boat harbor.
"It's almost like we get into this natural process, we care about these animals," Shane said.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the island, the situation at Queens Marketplace remains unresolved. In the big picture, activists in Kona envision a cat sanctuary somewhere similar to on Lanai, but told KITV4 they are also pushing an adoption program currently and hope to meet with the DLNR again.
In the meantime across the island, advocates hope the state will assist rather than prohibit: "Trap, neuter, release programs and changing the culture- maybe doing some PSAs about fixing your pets," said Grace.
"Everybody should know the problem with the nene and the cats is a human-caused problem. It's habitat destruction, not taking care of these companion animals," Grace told KITV4.