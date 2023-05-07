 Skip to main content
Advocates call for solution to Big Island feral cat feeding ban

  • Updated
  • 0
Feral cats disappear from Hilo park

Advocates want to know what happened to several feral community cats in a Hilo park by Wailoa River.

Cats have gone missing at Wailoa park in Hilo, as cat advocates call for dialogue with the DLNR.

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A former military serviceman, Shane, says feeding and communing with the cats at the river in Hilo has been therapeutic, but also productive.

"I get to pet them, find a place for them. I got two pregnant females out of here. They're with families right now," Shane told KITV4, "You see, they're starving, and we care. So we bring food, and give them food. So we start a relationship with them."

Cat loving activists defy DLNR prohibition
DLNR Chair meets with Big Island feral cat advocates, after nene-cat food controversy
Cat food conflict: group criticized for leaving out food attracting Nene geese on Big Island

