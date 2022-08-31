 Skip to main content
Advocates Address Opioid Crisis on Overdose Awareness Day

Supporting Overdose Awareness Day

Dozens rallied at the state Capitol to bring education and awareness surrounding the opioid crisis.

HONOLULU-- Though nationwide overdoses are trending up, the CDC shows Hawaii has seen a 6.8 decrease in overdoses since the most recent count.

Supporters of 'Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center' hope there will be even fewer family members who have to face tragic outcomes in the current crisis.

