Advocates Address Opioid Crisis on Overdose Awareness Day

HONOLULU-- Though nationwide overdoses are trending up, the CDC shows Hawaii has seen a 6.8 decrease in overdoses since the most recent count.
Supporters of 'Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center' hope there will be even fewer family members who have to face tragic outcomes in the current crisis.
Anika Martin said she struggled with resentment towards her father and his addiction. "It's because of this agency and the people in this field of work that I am able to no longer judge him for what he's done, but rather empower and appreciate his love he had for me to get the support he needed to this today," she said.
"This agency does truly does save lives and relationships," Martin added.
Advocacy also surrounds making sure police and firefighters are trained in administering Narcan nasal spray, which can reverse an overdose while occurring. The Honolulu Fire Department recently committed to having all firefighters trained in overdose prevention this year.
A lot of emphasis also has been on the dangers of fentanyl.
"Fentanyl on the street is increasing, and people don't know what is in their supply," Trisha Kajimura of 'Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center' told KITV, "So the number one thing that will help with drug use is reducing stigma."
"We really want people to be supportive and encouraging of people who want to seek treatment and recognize the value of every life. So that's the most important thing," she added.
Many events like the one at the capitol are being held around the globe, as Overdose Awareness day has become a multinational phenomena since its founding over twenty years ago.