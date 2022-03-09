Advice to save money at the pump!

HAWAII (KITV4) -- As gas prices continue to jump. People are trying to find ways to save every dollar possible at the Pump.
Triple A Hawaii shared some fuel efficiency advice that will make a difference on your pocket book as we gear up for Spring Break.
Kyle Shimizu is concerned about rising gas prices and says, “The rising price of gas we all see it all the time, it’s getting a little crazy. Because other states, especially ours is near $5 dollars a gallon range."
We can’t control prices that we pay at the pump, but Triple A says, there are things we can do to our vehicles and adjust the way we drive to maximize our fuel efficiency. Doug Shupe, Triple A Hawaii Spokesman says, “The number one thing we can do is keep your vehicle well maintained , according to manufacturers recommendations Properly inflate tires. Replace worn spark plugs, lighten the load of your vehicle. Get rid of extra weight in your vehicle that you don’t need, the heavier your vehicle is the more you are paying to drive around.
Increasing prices and fuel efficiency are a concern for most, but for some they support Ukraine and the rising fuel costs associated with its war with Russian. Rachel Okoji says, “Rising prices are of concern we understand that our gas comes from other sources, we know that other companies, buy from Russian, shortage of supply is increasing prices. But we do support Ukraine and we want the war to end and we are going to have to bare the brunt of some of this increase in price.”
Some other Fuel Saving advice from Triple A to help you bare the brunt of increasing gas prices:
Decrease your freeway speed by 5 to 10 miles per hour. And you can increase your fuel efficiency by 14 percent.
Park in the shade or use a sun visor this lessens the heat build up and your AC doesn’t have to work as hard to cool it off.
Pack everything inside your instead your vehicle instead of on outside racks, like bikes or surfboards because this creates drag and reduces fuel efficiency.
Most important, shop around for the cheapest gas prices as you ready to take more trips.
Download the free Triple A app and you can find the cheapest gas in your neighborhood.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.