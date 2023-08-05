Adopt an animal for free during 'Clear the Shelters Month'

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE MONDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT ACROSS LEEWARD AREAS...
.Strong and gusty winds, combined with low humidities and Keetch-
Byram Drought Index (KBDI) values possibly exceeding 600, may
lead to critical fire conditions across leeward areas over the
coming days. This watch may be extended or modified later today
or tonight. Updated to state winds in mph versus kts.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO STRONG AND
GUSTY WINDS WITH LOW HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...East winds 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts.
* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent during afternoons and evening.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- August marks clear the shelters month at the Hawaiian Humane Society!
You are invited adopt, foster, and donate all month long to help make a difference for animals.
We’re launching this month-long celebration by completely waiving the adoption fees for all cats and kittens beginning August 2 at our Mōʻiliʻili Campus, Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili, plus our off-site adoption partners, Hawaiʻi Cat Cafe and Pounce Hawaiʻi.
If you can't commit to adopting you can do the following: