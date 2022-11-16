 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Adderall shortage hitting Hawaii puts patients at risk

  • Updated
  • 0
Adderall shortage

Throughout the pandemic, supply-chain issues have impacted the production and availability of prescription medicine -- with many rotating in short supply.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- "This is the pill that saves my life and allows me to keep working," said Victoria Flournoy, who's relied on Adderall since 2010 to help her focus in her job as an auditor with the Marine Corps. and to keep her from spiraling into depression.

"If I don't take Adderall, I probably have the ability to focus for maybe 45 minutes, and then I'll lose my train of thought and it's like chasing rabbits," she said.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred