Adaptive cycling event brings biking to the physically disabled

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours around peak high tide through Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- REHAB Hospital of the Pacific collaborated with physical therapists, veterans groups and other organizations to bring cycling to people with physical disabilities at Kapiolani Regional Park on Sunday afternoon.
Groups involved in hosting the event understand how the importance of events like this for people who might not otherwise get to enjoy the exercise of feel part of that fun.
“So biking may seem simple to you and I because we're able-bodied, but if you've had an accident or a disability and you need a lot of support to try it out,” said Stephanie Nadolny, CEO and President of REHAB Hospital of the Pacific.
“You need someone who knows how to transfer you safely, fit you to a bike, get you moving and hopefully make it successful so that you want to keep doing it and that you feel that experience of ‘Wow... Hey, I can do what my friends and family are doing. So I can be a part of it.’”
With the high levels of interest and involvement - from both participants as well as the partner groups involved - organizers feel confident about having the adaptive cycling events on a monthly basis.