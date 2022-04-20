Activists March on DOE Over Mandated Masking of Children

HONOLULU-- Tensions flared as "Unmask Our Keiki" protesters took to the Department of Education.
"All we want is our calls answered, our emails answered, and an appointment with Keith Hayashi," activist Jessica Pria called out in the DOE hallway, namechecking the interim superintendent.
With this week's ruling overturning the federal mask mandate on air travel, Hawaii's School kids now face the last indoor mask mandate, effecting students K-12.
"I welcome people to wear masks," one anonymous Oahu school teacher told KITV, "And I welcome more than anything that choice to wear a mask. Anthony Faucci a week ago said, it's time for America to make their own choice."
It's a choice activists say the DOE is denying parents in Hawaii.
"They covered the window! They locked every single door. They do not want us talking to anyone. Why is that?" Jessica Pria asked, questioning if the Superintendent has the authority to mandate indoor masking in schools through Friday, May 27th.
"Principals actually do have the final say whether kids are mask-less or not. I am upset that we are the only state in the entire country that is still masking our children," she added.
KITV4 reached out to the Department of Education over the past few weeks as state mandates were being lifted.
A DOE spokesperson argues the Superintendent does have the authority, telling KITV:
"It is enshrined in state law: 'The superintendent shall be designated as the chief executive officer of the public school system having jurisdiction over the internal organization, operation, and management of the public school system.' "
Yet, parents against continued mandates say while 49 other states have allowed choice, Hawaii hasn't shown why they should have none.
"And it's the run around. Oh he says this. Or we have to follow them. I say why are we instilling fear and paranoia in children over something no human being on the planet can control," Oahu father Peter Anglim told KITV.