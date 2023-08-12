 Skip to main content
Active Recovery Continues in Restricted Lahaina Town

  • Updated
  • 0
Elected officials address access issue

Governor Green and Mayor Bissen on Front street, as elected officials toured the decimated streets of Lahaina along with local Press.

An active recovery operation of Lahaina Town is still underway. KITV4's Jeremy Lee was there, and asked officials how- and when- they will improve access on gridlocked Honoapi'ilani highway for locals.

LAHAINA— As an active recovery effort is underway, with canines rummaging through one decimated building after another, elected officials emphasized the importance of road blocks surrounding Lahaina town.

Access has become an issue.

