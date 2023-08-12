Active Recovery Continues in Restricted Lahaina Town

LAHAINA— As an active recovery effort is underway, with canines rummaging through one decimated building after another, elected officials emphasized the importance of road blocks surrounding Lahaina town.
Access has become an issue.
The town can be avoided via the bypass which arches over to nearby Kaanapali. But a bottleneck in Maalaea at the onset of the Honoapi’ilani highway has locals frustrated, waiting hours on the hope of access to the highway-- lucky if they get as far as the windmills.
Convoys take precedent. Aid workers from Oahu told KITV4 they were able to link up with another effort, and make it to the Lahaina Gateway mall area to volunteer time and distribute goods.
The Governor’s convoy Saturday, joined by local press, also whisked by frustrated motorists.
Governor Green, Senator Hirono, Representative Tokuda and Mayor Bissen were joined by federal agencies Saturday, including FEMA, and the military— on the decimated streets of Lahaina town.
Block after block was lined with twisted metal, each block looking almost exactly the same as the other. The Governor was on hand with other elected officials to work with FEMA on the task at hand.
Meanwhile, locals have been clamoring for less restricted access, especially on the highway, and less red tape.
"The last thing we want is to lose one of our loved ones in the aftermath of this disaster. So we're pressing very hard on our side to support the mayor, but also to encourage them to just be rea-that this is where in the local community people want to get to,” Governor Josh Green said in response to KITV4’s inquiry, “I think actually our chief and police chief, they want people to be able to let that stress leave them and let the questions be cleared in their minds what it looks like. It's just got to be a little bit safe, that's all.”
In the meantime, an invitation to local Press only to document Front Street was arranged with the hopes of giving the public a clear, virtual view.
The Governor also pointed to the deployment of the military in blocking off access to Lahaina town as a solution to people breaching into the town.
What about general access, just to get through on the highway bypass?
“I want it almost immediately, and so as long as, because we are partners with the county folks, as long as it can be done safely and that we don't think anyone is going to disrupt what are now sacred places where the iwi of our people are, as long as we can protect that, we want people to absolutely get in, for many reasons,” Green said.
Those crossing over into the restricted zone led to the county closing the highway end of day Friday.
“They need to get their medicines, they need to get water, they need to get food, they need to get back and see whether some of them have their houses still just on the other side.
So I'm hoping that all happens. Hopefully some today, definitely as we move people into housing it opens up a lot of that and it takes the pressure off,” Green said.
The Governors office announced that, with the assistance with the likes of Outrigger Hotels among others, housing is being readied and prioritized to take on hundreds of displaced locals.