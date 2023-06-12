 Skip to main content
ACLU challenges Hawaii County on Homeless Sweeps

Second Homeless Sweep in Kailua Kona Draws Scrutiny

The ACLU has sent a demand letter to Hawaii County, concerning two homeless sweeps in Kona parks over the last several weeks.

KAILUA KONA-- "There's no place to go now. There's nowhere for us to go. Nothing's available," Darciea Lealoha Hildebrand told KITV4.

Hildebrand and her boyfriend, Levy, say that following the last week's enforcement sweep by the county at the Kona Aquatic Center, that they decided to remain put.

