ACLU challenges Hawaii County on Homeless Sweeps

KAILUA KONA-- "There's no place to go now. There's nowhere for us to go. Nothing's available," Darciea Lealoha Hildebrand told KITV4.
Hildebrand and her boyfriend, Levy, say that following the last week's enforcement sweep by the county at the Kona Aquatic Center, that they decided to remain put.
"This time, I'm not going to move nowhere, because the next spot we go to, we will get kicked out," Levy Silva said.
This is the second enforcement effort in Kailua-Kona in so many weeks, with the county also clearing Hale Halawai Park last month. Hawaii County's Department of Parks & Recreation says the area can now be enjoyed for daytime use by families and visitors --and that the administration wants to put enforcement as the last possible resort.
"Also I understand a few people did actually take flights back to the mainland that were offered up," Maurice Messina of the parks department told KITV4 of the May enforcement initiative, "There were a couple of people who called their relatives to come pick them up, and some people unfortunately just moved on to our next park."
But in the park's clearing, the ACLU of Hawaii sent a demand letter to the Mayor, calling on Hawaii County to cease any enforcement efforts, saying that such actions are unconstitutional.
"In the absence of enough beds or enough space for emergency shelter, the county can't enforce these types of bans at all," Scott Greenwood of ACLU of Hawaii said.
How did the county respond?
"They conducted a sweep the very next night, in the middle of the night," Greenwood added referencing the Aquatic center sweep.
The county has called the actions successful, and says it takes proper measures.
"Police go out- and then homeless outreach workers go out. And they do let these folks know, hey, there's going to be an enforcement action, you can't be here," Messina said, "And they tried to do about two weeks of outreach before they ever came in."
The ACLU sees it differently. "It's terrific that the community partners that are there in Kona are able to assist people experiencing homelessness, but it's the government's responsibility," Greenwood said, "It's not charity's responsibility. And the mere fact that some people chose to accept those services doesn't take the county government off the hook for ensuring the constitutional rights of those ousted in the meantime."
Meanwhile, Darciea and Levy say they want to stay with their dog. And like so many others, hope that the new initiatives on the state level, lead to more permanent solutions.