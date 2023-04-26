Abandoned dogs in crisis with a shortage of foster families and shelter space

When Angela Preza found an emaciated dog wandering the streets of Waialua, the pup was just skin and bones.
"Every single rib, her hip bones, she was covered in ticks, hundreds per paw," she said.
Preza decided to foster the dog she named Chupa in hopes of restoring its health so that one day Chupa can be adopted.
"It can be tough, but I think it's worth it to make a difference in dog's or a cat's life," Preza said.
Rescuers say they're overwhelmed by the number of dogs being abandoned, which has reached an all-time high here in Hawaii following a huge increase in births during the pandemic.
"Evictions are on the rise and a lot of people are having a really hard time finding rentals where landlords will allow pets," said Jennifer Homcy of Paws of Hawaii. "It's devastating for humans and for dogs."
Meanwhile, adoptions are slowing and foster families for pets are in short supply.
Paws of Hawaii is helping Preza with food, vaccinations and spay services, but it comes at a high cost.
"We're definitely out of money for preventatives for vaccines, for spay neuter," she said.
The nonprofit -- which finds foster families for homeless animals -- takes care of severely-injured dogs and those with diseases requiring high-cost emergency medical care.
"This puppy right here was one of a litter of seven that was dropped at the North Shore Vet Clinic, abandoned and all Parvo positive," Homcy added.
With no more room in animal shelters and foster homes, rescuers say it's critical that more landlords and families open their homes -- and hearts.
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
Reporter
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.
