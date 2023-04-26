 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Abandoned dogs in crisis with a shortage of foster families and shelter space

  • Updated
  • 0
Animal rescues

Rescuers say they're seeing an unprecedented number of abandoned animals on Oahu, following a huge increase in births during the pandemic.

When Angela Preza found an emaciated dog wandering the streets of Waialua, the pup was just skin and bones.

"Every single rib, her hip bones, she was covered in ticks, hundreds per paw," she said.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred