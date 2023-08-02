AARP: Hawaii residents perform $2.6 billion in unpaid caregiving annually

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HONOLULU (KITV4) - It's going on 18 years now that Ken Takeya has been a full-time caregiver to his wife, Charlotte, who has dementia. To make sure his wife has what she needs morning until night, Ken took an early retirement from his career.
“For instance, I prepare all her meals ahead of time and I put it in the fridge so we just take it out as we need it," said Takeya. “All her supplies are all in one place in the bedroom. So whatever we need, we just use it, and replenish it as we go.”
It’s one of many similar stories about fulltime caregiving families in Hawaii, and a recent report from AARP says that unwittingly provides a financial benefit to the state and an overextended system of care.
“If not for unpaid family caregivers, providing support and care for their loved ones, basically the long term care system in Hawaii and across the country would collapse,” said Keali’i Lopez, Director of AARP Hawaii. “This is because Hawaii has 100 and 54,000 of family caregivers taking care of their loved ones. This saves the state and government in general $2.6 billion a year.”
Recently the White House passed an executive order to increase access to high-quality care and Supporting Caregivers, but AARP would like to see Hawaii follow suit to legislation passed in Oklahoma - the first and only state to offer standard tax credit to families providing fulltime care.