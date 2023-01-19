A UH building will be getting a new name, honoring an esteemed Native Hawaiian scholar

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 700 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 357 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over portions of
leeward and central Oahu, with the heaviest showers near
Haleiwa and Waialua, and additional showers over southern and
central Oahu between Pearl City and Mililani. Rain was
falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Waikele, Waipahu, Pearl City, Kunia, Waipio, Aiea, Halawa,
Haleiwa and Mokuleia.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due
to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 700 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
After a six-year grassroots campaign to rename the University of Hawai'i at Manoa's Life Sciences Building in honor of a trailblazing Native Hawaiian scholar, the university's board of regents unanimously approved the change Thursday.
A UH Manoa graduate herself, Dr. Isabella Aiona Abbott was nicknamed the "First Lady of Limu," after discovering more than 200 algae. Abbott is also the first wahine kanaka maoli, or Native Hawaiian woman, to earn a PhD in science.
"She (Abbott) was an individual who was totally grounded in the teachings of her kupuna and applied that knowledge to advance a scientific field," UH Manoa professor Rosie 'Anolani Delgado praised.
"(Abbott's) unparalleled achievements were made not in spite of her cultural upbringing, but because of them."
Delgado declared Abbott an example of fulfilling the university's goal of being a Native Hawaiian place of learning and felt it fitting her achievements and contributions will be memorialized.
The state-of-the-art-three-story facility will be named the Isabella Aiona Abbott Life Sciences Building.
"I thought it was really important because as of today, we now have six buildings out of 125 that are named after Native Hawaiians and before that, obviously, it was only five," UH Manoa student Maile Cunningham said.
After becoming the first woman and first person of color to become a full professor of biology at Stanford University, Abbott retired and taught at her alma mater, where she also served on a task force aimed at reviewing the University of Hawai'i system's dedication to Hawaiian culture and to Hawaiians.
"Having people who we can look up to who are like us in some ways, such as gender, such as race, is a very prominent thing," UH Manoa student Marissa Danta added.
The new name comes amid nationwide movements to change building names and remove monuments venerating certain historical figures, such as the push to rename McKinley High School in Honolulu.
"As we learn more about the complicated histories of many of these individuals, we're questioning whether that's appropriate," Delgado said.
Naming people, places, and objects is an intentional process in the Hawaiian culture. A popular traditional proverb goes, "he mana ko ka 'olelo," which roughly translates as "words have power."
"Naming this building really is a fulfillment of saying we recognize that we are a legacy of Dr. Abbott and she is a legacy of UH and that the board of regents today, really affirmed that it's evolving and shifting to be more closely in line with the people of Hawai'i," Delgado commended.