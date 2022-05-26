A nonprofit is helping to end youth homelessness in Hawaii

As the state grapples with a growing homeless crisis, a small nonprofit in Kailua is helping to break the cycle of homelessness among youth.
For 23-year-old Juan Hernandez, finding a secure place to help him get on his feet was a lifesaver.
He's been living for the past month at Residential Youth Services and Empowerment -- known as RYSE -- which offers housing for youth with nowhere to go.
"It's hard being on my own ... with no financial support from others," Hernandez said.
Hernandez moved to the islands from Chicago to try to make a better life for himself.
He had been homeless off and on, following the same path of some of his family on the mainland.
"It was very difficult. You couldn't really get the proper rest and stuff. You couldn't really talk to the right people," he said. "People would just looking at you a certain way because, you know, you tell them your situation and they just view you a certain way."
RYSE operates an emergency shelter, and offers transitional and long-term housing for youth ages 18 to 24 and minors as young as 14 -- many of them come out of foster care, the juvenile justice system and from families living on the streets.
The nonprofit's starting a new permanent housing program this year with low rent so youth can go to school or work to build income skills.
"Homelessness can be very, very daunting. We see it everywhere, everywhere that you look. But we are creating inventory," said Carla Houser, executive director for RYSE. "This idea that a young person who doesn't have any social supports, that has not yet met their educational or employment goals, that they can afford to live in Hawaii on their own, it's not feasible."
The agency also offers mental health treatment and teaches life skills including budgeting, how to be good tenant and neighbor and be successful living on their own.
"These are young people that are given the opportunity to have a roof over their head and to have caring loving adults surrounding them and allowing them to just kind of spread their wings and rise," she added.
RYSE counts about 300 children and young adults in need every year in Hawaii. More than 180 come through the program annually -- helping them to avoid becoming chronically homeless adults.
"It's like a disease ... you just kind of stuck in it," Hernandez said. "It's kind of like not that many people make it out. I feel very fortunate."
