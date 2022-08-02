"A New Start" | Family of murder victim Gary Ruby list his Hawaii Loa Ridge home

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Gary Ruby's property was his "dream home."
Vaulted ceilings. Majestic views. Pristine furnishings. The corner home sits perched towards the front of the ridge with expansive views of the ocean ahead. The front door itself etched with carved images such as Diamond Head.
Realtor Heidi Bertucci says the 3,1000 square foot house is easy to maintain compared to others in the area, and it just needs the right owner: someone who is not phased by the properties recent history.
"It's disclosed for the agents so they can discuss it with the buyer before they come. I don't want anyone to have any surprises. The home is really beautiful. And I want people to see it for what it is. I want this house to have a new start," Bertucci said.
Juan Baron is standing trial for the murder of the home's former owner, Gary Ruby. The retiree's lover, Baron allegedly attempted having the home signed over to himself.
Tea leaves are found in various corners, left from a recent blessing of the space.
"So we had a Hawaiian Priest here that blessed the home, " explains Bertucci. "It's a tradition in Hawaii that a lot a people do, even when they move into a new home. Or if something has happened in a home. So he came here and did his blessing."
Bertucci added, "Every home has a history. And with this one, you just know what happened. And there are buyers that are ok with that and can live with what happened in the past. And they see the home for what it is. It is a really beautiful property. It's a one of a kind."