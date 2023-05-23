 Skip to main content
A Monster Typhoon is Barreling Toward a US Territory with Deadly Winds and 25-Foot Storm Surge

Mawar Satellite

(CNN) Super Typhoon Mawar is barreling toward Guam on Tuesday, threatening to slam into the US territory as the strongest storm there in more than 60 years.

The typhoon, which has strengthened rapidly in recent days, is posing a “triple threat” of devastation including deadly winds equivalent to a category 5 hurricane, exceptional storm surge and torrential rainfall, according to the National Weather Service office in Guam.

Mawar Track

