'A long time coming': tested, repaired rail ready for long-awaited launch

The announcement comes after repairs to 20 of the track's "hammerhead" supports were completed about a week and a half ago, according to Kahikina.
Most of the cracked, t-shaped pillars just needed epoxy injections, but eight of them required post, post-tensioning, in which a metal frame is installed on each side of the structure with cabling running in between them. Strung through a black tube, the cords cinch the concrete together.
"You clinch it tight just a woman's girdle or a man's belt. That's what's pulling the hammerhead and that's what's closing up the gap of the cracks," Kahikina explained.
In addition to the fixes, HART, as well as city, state, and federal transportation agencies had to safety check 24,000 system elements before transferring operations to DTS.
Hitachi, the company contracted to operate the system, also had to complete trial runs before the transfer. The group finished testing in April.
"I'm so proud of our team, Hitachi, they finished it ahead of schedule," Kahikina praised.
Now, HART just needs an approval letter from the engineer of record.
"Even though we're handing over the first segment, so that's from Kapolei to the stadium, we still have segments two and three to finish," Kahikina added.
The second section, from the stadium to middle street, is expected to open in 2025. About 5 years afterward, rail leaders hope to launch the third phase from middle street to Kaka'ako.
Rides between the stations in the first rail system segment are expected to start on June 30, with free rides through the 4th of July.